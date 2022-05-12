Your death is great loss to Ghana – Bawumia mourns Ohene-Frempong

12.05.2022 LISTEN

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has described the death of Prof. Kwaku Ohene-Frempong as a great loss to Ghana.

Until his death, Prof Ohene-Frempong was the President of the Sickle Cell Foundation of Ghana.

In a Facebook post to mourn his friend, Dr Bawumia described the late Prof as a highly accomplished, globally renowned and very humble and caring person.

“He was passionate and committed in his research and practice to helping people living with sickle cell disease. This is a great loss to Ghana,” Dr Bawumia wrote.

He extended his condolences to Prof Ohene-Frempong’s immediate family and the Sickle Cell Foundation of Ghana.

Prof died on May 7 2022.

In 2020, he was honoured by the US Department of Health and Human Services with the Assistant Secretary of Health Exceptional Service Medal for his contribution to the management of sickle cell disease around the globe.

Source: Classfmonline.com