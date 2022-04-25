ACBF kicks off five-day training on Leadership, Governance under its Tobacco Control Programme

The African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF) has kicked off a five-day training on Leadership & Governance under its Tobacco Control Programme in Accra.

The training which is Phase II of the Tobacco Control Programme aims to provide targeted support to existing partners in areas of Monitoring & Evaluation, Financial Management, Leadership, Governance, and Resource Mobilization, so as to address human and institutional capacity gaps.

This phase of the training funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation covers 10 beneficiary countries: Benin, Botswana, Cote d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Gabon, The Gambia, Kenya, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal and 4 additional countries where the investment has been conducted, namely Zimbabwe (ACBF), Uganda (CTCA), South Africa (UCT and SMU) and Togo (ATCA).

Giving his opening remarks at the start of the training on Monday, April 25, 2022, ACBF Regional Director and Director of Programmes, Prof. Sylvain Boko underscored the importance of the training.

Referencing data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), he lamented how 13 million women use tobacco products in Africa with 13% of them being young adult girls.

Disclosing how about 22,000 women die yearly from tobacco use on the continent, Prof. Sylvain Boko stressed that this week’s training is very necessary.

“This training is not in a vacuum. This training which is bringing institutions put together by the ACBF is seeking to strengthen the governance and leadership skills of all of you so that you may play the role of fighting tobacco use in Africa even better,” he emphasised while adding “We [the ACBF] will continue to invest in capacity building Programme both in Ghana and all over the country, especially our member states.”

Prof. Sylvain Boko

Prof. Sylvain Boko in a charge called on participants to take advantage of the training so it reaches its intended purpose to help fight the growing use of tobacco on the continent,

“We are all excited about this training and look forward to a successful programme over the next five days. I strongly encourage you all to become actively engaged in the various sessions as we have among the participants a vast knowledge that I sincerely hope will enrich discussions to the benefit of all of us. I sincerely hope we will take advantage of this opportunity,” Prof. Sylvain Boko told participants on the opening day of the training.

Representing the Finance Minister, Mr Emmanuel Fordjour who is the Chief Economist at the Ministry raised concern over the growing use of tobacco products not only in Ghana but on the continent.

He said despite regulations and efforts of those in authority, tobacco use has come under serious threat from the use of social media.

Mr. Emmanuel Fordjour

He condemned celebrities that use social media to influence their large following to use tobacco while calling on law enforcement agencies to go after such celebrities.

Mr Emmanuel Fordjour while commending the ACBF for putting together the training, added that he has no doubt it will help in the fight against the ‘crazy use’ of tobacco and its products.

“I have no doubt that this workshop will come up with a roadmap that will enable us as a continent to be a step ahead of the negative thread of tobacco advertising on social media...This calls for collaboration and experience sharing, such as you will engage in during this workshop...I look forward to reading the report of the training and more importantly, strategies on how you intend to apply the tools that would be learned in the coming days.

“On behalf of the Minister of Finance I wish you a fruitful workshop,” Mr Emmanuel Fordjour said in his remarks.

Over the years, more than 700 million has been invested and robustly managed by the African Capacity Building Foundation to build capacities across Africa.

For over 2 decades, ACBF has supported Africa to strengthen a public policy and bolster parliament’s action for development, improve regional trade, produce highly-skilled economists and public sector managers, set up over 40 impact-making think tanks, and much more.

This week’s training workshop is taking place from today to Friday, April 29, 2022, at the ACBF West and Central Regional Office in Accra, Ghana.

The 2022 Annual Training Workshop specifically aims to enhance the knowledge and skills of sub-grantees on leadership and governance.