Residents of Ketu South disregard tidal waves warnings to relocate to high lands — MCE 

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ketu South Maxwell Lugudor has expressed worry over the refusal of residents to relocate to high lands in anticipation of another possible tidal wave.

“Upon the information we had from the Ghana Meteorological Agency, we advised people to move to high lands in anticipation of another tidal wave however, they have returned to their old houses. Our people are fisher folks and have refused to move farther away from the sea” the worried Lugudor said on the Sunrise Morning Show.

According to the MCE, the rains have already started in Ketu South as at the time of speaking to host Alfred Ocansey on 3FM Thursday, April 21

He said the assembly is putting up temporary tents for the people who do not have places to put their heads.

He assured that work has started to put up an initial fifteen two bedroom houses for the people with the support of GNPC and is hopeful the project will be completed as soon as possible.

“This is not the first time this incident has happened so we have advised them to move to a higher ground. We are putting up a structure for about 15 two-bedroom house units,” he said.

Scores of residents of Agavedzi and Salakope in the Ketu South Municipality were displaced following tidal waves that swept away their homes on Monday, April 4.

