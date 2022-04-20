"His death was avoidable" — Kojo Bonsu demands justice for boy who drowned at Rattray Park

Former mayor for Kumasi Kojo Bonsu has described the death of the 9-year-old boy at Rattray Park as “avoidable” and urged that heads must roll to ensure justice.

Kojo Bonsu in an exclusive interview on Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma Tuesday, April 19 shed tears and explained that “I am so sorry for the family of the deceased for their loss. All I can say is that this death was avoidable if management of the facility was up and doing, pool guards are supposed to be on standby to ensure safety”.

The former mayor’s expressed these emotions on the back of a family’s Easter outing, which ended tragically after their nine-year-old son drowned in a swimming pool at Rattray Park in Kumasi Sunday afternoon.

The deceased, identified as Mensah Bonsu, is a Class Three pupil of Blessed Gift Model School in Kumasi.

Mr Bonsu, under whose tenure the recreational park was built, explained his tears drooled because he felt all his hard work have been in vain due to poor management of the facility, which he cited as the cause of the sudden demise of the young boy.

---3news.com