ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

"His death was avoidable" — Kojo Bonsu demands justice for boy who drowned at Rattray Park

Social News His death was avoidable — Kojo Bonsu demands justice for boy who drowned at Rattray Park
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Former mayor for Kumasi Kojo Bonsu has described the death of the 9-year-old boy at Rattray Park as “avoidable” and urged that heads must roll to ensure justice.

Kojo Bonsu in an exclusive interview on Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma Tuesday, April 19 shed tears and explained that “I am so sorry for the family of the deceased for their loss. All I can say is that this death was avoidable if management of the facility was up and doing, pool guards are supposed to be on standby to ensure safety”.

The former mayor’s expressed these emotions on the back of a family’s Easter outing, which ended tragically after their nine-year-old son drowned in a swimming pool at Rattray Park in Kumasi Sunday afternoon.

The deceased, identified as Mensah Bonsu, is a Class Three pupil of Blessed Gift Model School in Kumasi.

Mr Bonsu, under whose tenure the recreational park was built, explained his tears drooled because he felt all his hard work have been in vain due to poor management of the facility, which he cited as the cause of the sudden demise of the young boy.

---3news.com

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
'Your traffic management was remarkable' — NRSA commends Police Service for safe Easter celebrations
20.04.2022 | Social News
‘I was always first choice’ – Asamoah Gyan speaks on Stephen Appiah penalty controversy
20.04.2022 | Social News
Two grabbed over attack on NPP Sissala West NPP Nasara Coordinator
20.04.2022 | Social News
Ketu South Assembly to relocate residents after imminent tidal wave warning by Meteo Agency
20.04.2022 | Social News
Mass burial held for 8 persons killed in shooting incident at Zakoli
19.04.2022 | Social News
Rising Inflation: Ghanaians told to be measured with spending
20.04.2022 | Social News
Agona West MCE outlines development projects in Municipality
20.04.2022 | Social News
Cape school for the Deaf gets GHC51,000 bread making equipment
19.04.2022 | Social News
Togolese father who abducted own baby girl arrested by suspicious residents
19.04.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line