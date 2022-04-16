ModernGhana logo
Salaga South MP joins constituents to celebrate connectivity to telecommunication network

By Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham || Contributor
Member of Parliament for the Salaga South constituency, Zuwera Mohammed Ibrahimah over the week joined his constituents to outdoor a new MTN tower that will end the "no network " trouble in the area.

The beneficiary communities include Abromase, Kigbatitor, Silmunchu, Telkpa, Kiyaghe, Kijewu, Jemtutu, Akamade, Sarkingonaku, Buma and surrounding areas all in the Salaga South constituency of the Savannah Region.

The official commissioning of the MTN Network Tower witnessed sub chiefs from the area, Assembly members, religious leaders, staff of MTN, and the youth joining the Member of Parliament to grace the all-important occasion.

Addressing residents at the durbar to hand over the facility, the Member of Parliament expressed delight in the fact that the project was a huge step forward in enhancing economic activities and the general security of the area, while improving the standard of living of indigenes of the Kluw enclave.

She expressed gratitude to ATC Ghana, the Telecommunication Service Provider (MTN), Kluw Wura, Kasawura, Chiefs of area, Assemblymen and the people for supporting the initiative to become a reality.

The Assemblyman for the Abromase Electoral Area, Karimu Sulemana popularly known as Accra Boy indicated that access to network had been a major developmental challenge and concern for the people of the Kluw area for decades.

He was full of praises to the Member of Parliament for facilitating the completion of the project, adding that,"the project is a life changer for my people".

The Kasawura, Kwame Kwabena who spoke on behalf of the chiefs requested for special prayers to be said for the Member of Parliament and conveyed the appreciation of the chiefs to all stakeholders who played diverse roles in ensuring the realization of the project.

Background

In February 2021, Adom news carried a report in the Kluw area titled " Abromase: a Ghanaian community where residents hang phones on tress for signal, " and depicted it with a picture.

This and many other concerns from the people of Kluw enclave motivated the MP for the area, Hajia Zuwura Ibrahima to commit herself to end the "zero signal" situation in Kluw.

By sheer providence, Accrape, a community in the Kafaba ward of the Salaga South constituency which had also been suffering from "the no network syndrome" also got the signals when the 80-foot Abromase tower was commissioned.

The Member of Parliament had earlier commissioned a similar network tower project for residents of Yakubupe.

