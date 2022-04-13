Clubhouse Ghana partners three Rotary Clubs to extend support to Accra Psychiatric Hospital

Clubhouse Ghana, a subsidiary of Clubhouse International on Saturday, April 2, 2022, partnered with three rotary clubs to extend a helping hand to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

The support by the management of Clubhouse Ghana was done in collaboration with Rotary Clubs Accra Industrial Area, Accra-Cantonments, and Sekondi-Takoradi as part of a family day outreach and fundraising visit to the hospital.

The purpose of the outreach was to establish a sustainable relationship with the patients to support their smooth transition into the community including access to appropriate services.

The plan is to have recovered patients transition into the Clubhouse-Franchised Rehabilitation Center once it is completed later this year.

The patients will have a recreational community that will welcome them daily and be provided several services.

The Clubhouse model has been streamlined to ensure every recovered patient that becomes a member receives their basic SHS Education if they need it through the Ministry of Education.

Patients will subsequently be offered transitional employment to train as artisans, become independent, and be self-sufficient within less than a year.

During the visit earlier this month, the members of Clubhouse Ghana and the three rotary clubs that made the trip engaged with the inmates to provide them with some psychological counselling.

There was also an engagement with the staff to get first-hand information on the challenges facing the hospital.

The teams also donated large quantities of assorted non-perishable food items, drinks, and cleaning products to support the hospital and its patients.

Speaking during the visit, the Country Director of Clubhouse Ghana, Mr. Richard Selase Agboga shared words of praise for the Chairman of the Board and Founder of the organisation, ML Brookshire for his vision as he commended the entire Accra Psychiatric Hospital management for their sacrifices and support of individuals living with mental health disorders.

He stressed that Clubhouse Ghana and Rotary Clubs will continue to support the hospital with a particular focus on facilitating the rehabilitation of all the recovered patients this year.

Mr. Richard Selase Agboga urged Ghanaians not to neglect issues of mental health as he charged members of the public facing such challenges to seek professional assistance as soon as possible.

Speaking on behalf of the Rotary Clubs, Karol Kunko highlighted the pillars of Rotary and how Clubhouse Ghana has been able to align with the international organization in the area of environmental preservation, provision of basic education, and community development, and elimination of diseases.

On his part, Dr. Ramata Seidu, who received the items on behalf of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital expressed appreciation to Clubhouse Ghana and the Rotarians for the support.

Stressing that the kind gesture will go a long way to sustain the facility, he appealed to other institutions to emulate and extend helping hands to keep the facility running.