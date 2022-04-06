Dr. Sujith Jayaprakash appointed new Rector of BlueCrest University College Ghana

Dr. Sujith Jayaprakash

06.04.2022 LISTEN

BlueCrest University College Ghana announces Dr. Sujith Jayaprakash as the new Rector for the Institution Starting April 2022.

Until his appointment, he was the Director and Business Head of Open labs Ghana (Formely NIIT Ghana).

Dr. Sujith is a tech-savvy education director with almost 15 years of expertise in higher education brand building and collaborations across many continents.

He stated, “I'm thrilled to be taking on the job of Rector, and my objective is to incorporate technology into every element of education. I'm constantly interested in technical advancements and how, throughout history, technology has had a good influence on everyone's lives. The goal is not to hinder innovation, but to ensure that we use it in ways that are consistent with what education should be doing.”

Dr. Sujith Jayaprakash began his career as a software developer before moving into academia to pursue his passion for teaching. He began his career as a lecturer, but he never lost sight of his drive to progress his expertise in technology via continuous learning and development. He was one of the founding members of BlueCrest University College. He began as the Head of the Department of Information and Communications Technology before being elevated to the position of Registrar.

He was influential in the introduction of various undergraduate programs at BlueCrest College during his time as Registrar. "I have good memories of working at BlueCrest University College, and I'm sincerely thrilled to have returned to work there in a new position," he said. "BlueCrest's concept of being a technology-enabled institution has always captivated me, and it aligns with my life's goal of empowering people via technology and driving forth change in society."

He is someone who thrives on enthusiasm and creativity, and has promised to continue to support investment in people, technology, and innovation, which provide the school competitive advantage.

In light of the necessity for technological improvement in today's education sector, BlueCrest University College advocates for a new learning strategy and cutting-edge teaching methodologies through its new Campaign tagline for 2022, 'Transforming Education.'

The college has always been a trailblazer when it comes to incorporating technology into all parts of teaching. For example, BlueCrest School of Fashion and Design was the first institution to teach digital fashion to its students using computer-aided design software and equipment. Regardless, the College works with a number of technology partners, including IBM, Microsoft, and Google for Education, to provide free digital skill training to its students.

During the pandemic, the college also formed a relationship with Coursera to provide its students with free online courses. Africa is changing, and so are people's lives. Future generations will benefit from a more suitable learning environment.

BlueCrest University College is nestled within the very heart of Accra. It's student-centered educational program aims to help students reach their full potential and prepare them for future success. "We are committed to each student's achievement, assisting them in achieving their academic and career objectives so that they may go above and beyond what is required of them and attain true greatness."