Outgoing US Ambassador visits Otumfuo to inform him of her departure from Ghana

The outgoing U.S Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan's has visited Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to officially inform him of her departure from Ghana.

Ambassador Sullivan used the occasion to thank the Asantehene for the remarkable working relationship she and the U.S Embassy staff have enjoyed throughout her time in Ghana.

Ms Sullivan has completed three and a half years of duty in the country.

She assumed duty in September 2018 ahd initiated a number of bilateral interests which have deepened US-Ghana relations.

She leaves Ghana on Saturday, April 9, 2022 after a three and half year duty tour.

Ms Sullivan has visited about 35 African countries but lived and worked in four of them for an extended period of time.

Source: Classfmonline.com

