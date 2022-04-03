ModernGhana logo
03.04.2022 Social News

Over 20 passengers death as bus catches fire near Tsito

Over 20 passengers death as bus catches fire near Tsito
03.04.2022 LISTEN

Over 20 passengers escaped unhurt after a Metro Mass Transit Bus conveying passengers to Ho caught fire near Tsito in the Ho West District on Saturday.

The commercial bus which started its journey from Kumasi developed some fault few minutes before Tsito leading to the fire, according to eyewitnesses.

“The incident was happening as they were disembarking, but all of them came out unhurt,” an eyewitness said to Citi News.

432022123604-1h830o4bau-432022121231-bus-fire-in-ho0

Although Firefighters rushed to the scene to control the fire, the bus had already been totally burnt.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established. Efforts to reach the Ho West Police Command have proven futile.

—citinewsroom

