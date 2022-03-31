ModernGhana logo
31.03.2022 Headlines

'Akufo-Addo is the only president to jubilate after imposing harsh E-Levy on citizens' – Murtala Mohammed

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed has taken a swipe at President Akufo-Addo.

He said the President bereft of any touch of human feelings decided to celebrate after imposing harsh and severe taxes on the citizenry.

The President on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, expressed his delight over the passage of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) by Parliament.

“Mr. Speaker, despite the protracted and sometimes acrimonious nature of proceedings, I am happy that the House has, finally, found it possible to pass the E-levy Bill. I believe the levy is going to make a significant contribution to revenue mobilisation and the management of the national economy,” President Akufo-Addo stressed while delivering his State of the Nation Address.

Speaking to Joy News on Thursday, Minority MP Murtala Mohammed said he is shocked President Akufo-Addo is on cloud nine after the passage of the controversial levy that has been overly rejected by the Ghanaian people.

According to him, the Minority is not going to relent. He said they will continue pushing to ensure victory at the Supreme Court.

“President Akufo-Addo is the only president to jubilate over imposing severe and harsh taxes on its citizens.

“We have no doubt that the Supreme Court will rule in our favour because there is a precedent,” the Tamale Central MP said.

Meanwhile, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has today assented to the passed E-Levy bill to become a law.

