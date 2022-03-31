Reopening date for first year SHS students still April 4 – GES

Ghana Education Service (GES) has emphasized that there has been no change in the reopening date for Form One Senior High School (SHS) students

First years are therefore to report on Monday, April 4, 2022, as earlier communicated.

Reports have circulated that the date has been shifted following some challenges with the placement of the students.

But the GES in a statement maintained that “parents, students, teachers, and the public are to note that the re-opening of SHS/T students remains 4th April, 2022, as indicated on their placement forms”.

It added that the admission processes for the first years in all the SHS/T are going on smoothly.

The education management body advised parents against paying monies to enroll their wards.

“School authorities are cautioned that under no circumstance should there be a demand for money that would hinder the admission process of any placed student”.

In the meantime, the GES says it is reviewing all the guidelines on the COVID-19 protocols and will in due course issue the revised guidelines.

It reiterated the Ghana Health Service recommendation of the wearing of masks in enclosed environments including classrooms and other areas which require large gatherings of students in the schools.

The Ministry of Education published the 2021/2022 Computerized School Selection and Placement Systems (CSSPS) for students into SHS on Saturday, March 26.

According to the Ministry, 367, 811 candidates out of the 555,353 who qualified for the placement have been placed automatically into schools of their choice.

The remaining 187, 542 qualified candidates will, however, have to do self-placement to available schools since they could not be matched with any of their choices.

The Ministry of Education assured candidates of its commitment to ensuring that all qualified candidates are placed successfully.

The public is assured of the Ministry's commitment to ensure all qualified candidates are placed in SHS/SHTS/TVET institutions.

