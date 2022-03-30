Ghanaians to start paying E-Levy in May – Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minister in charge of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has disclosed that the deduction of Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) charges will commence in May 2022.

It was a jubilant day for the Akufo-Addo government on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 when Parliament approved the controversial levy introduced in November 2021.

Speaking to TV3 today after President Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address (SONA), Ken Ofori-Atta noted that Ghanaians will start paying E-Levy in May.

He said, “We had some meetings with Controller and Accountant Generals Department (CAGD) and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and they have said right at the beginning of May they should be able to put their system together.”

In Parliament today to deliver the SONA, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo expressed his joy as he thanked Parliament for passing the levy despite the many agitations.

The President stressed that with proceeds from the new levy, Ghana’s economy is set to receive a boost

“Mr. Speaker, despite the protracted and sometimes acrimonious nature of proceedings, I am happy that the House has, finally, found it possible to pass the E-levy Bill. I believe the levy is going to make a significant contribution to revenue mobilisation and the management of the national economy and I want to thank Members of the House for making this possible,” President Akufo-Addo said in his address.