Savannah Regional NPP Chairman donates to Ghana National Fire Service

The Savannah Regional Chairman for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana on Monday, March 14, donated some benches to the Ghana National Fire Service at their headquarters at Damongo in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.

The donation was done after the Command made a passionate appeal to Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana to assist them with benches during an interaction with senior officers of the service.

The senior fire service officers at the time lamented the lack of adequate furniture for recruits who are currently doing their attachment at the Regional headquarters.

Hajia Baby who received the benches on behalf of the Regional Fire Service Commander in the company of the Municipal Fire Service Commander, Administrator and other senior officers of the service, conveyed words of appreciation to the NPP Regional Chairman for his kind gesture and charged others to emulate him.

Special Aide to the Savannah Regional Chairman, Mr. Kanyiti Saburu Kantama did the donation on behalf of Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana also known as Professor Kalamonia.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

