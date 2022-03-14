ModernGhana logo
A/R: Groom dies on wedding day after involvement in accident; bride goes into coma

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
A bride is currently in Coma at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) after hearing of the death of her husband-to-be on the day of their union.

The groom identified as Mohammed Zakari was on his way to the wedding grounds on Sunday, March 13, 2022, when he encountered a gory accident.

According to information gathered, the groom was behind the wheels of a Ford Escape vehicle with registration number AS 3222-21 in the company of four of his friends.

Police say the driver of the vehicle apparently lost control of the vehicle and ran into a ditch at Fumesua on the Kumasi-Accra highway around 1:00pm.

Mohammed Zakari, 40, is reported to have died on the spot with the four other friends sustaining life-threatening injuries.

Subsequently, the injured were conveyed to the KNUST Hospital for medical care. Later on, after checks, one of the victims whose situation was worse was transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

When the news reached the bride, she is said to have suffered a traumatic shock and went into a coma after collapsing.

Per the latest information gathered, the groom has already been buried in accordance with the tradition of Islamic rites.

The accident is just one of several recorded over the weekend.

One that occurred near Nkawkaw on the Accra-Kumasi highway left five people dead. Meanwhile, nine students of the University of Education Winneba (UEW) also died from an accident that occurred at Asuboi, a community along the Accra to Kumasi Highway.

