Adabokrom E-block completed, ready for use - DCE

Mr Nicholas Kupog Yayin, District Chief Executive for Bia East in the Western North Region has announced the completion of the Adabokrom Community Day Senior High School Block, popularly known as (E-Block).

The project comprised a three-storey classroom block, headmaster's bungalow, teachers' bungalow, canteen, and water connectivity.

The DCE, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said contrary to reports that the Project had been abandoned, the building, which started during the previous administration was about 21 percent complete when the NPP government took over and completed it.

“It's ready to admit its first batch of students this academic year,” Mr Yayin assured.

Mr Yayin explained that the contractor had left site when they took over, so the chief and elders from Adabokrom appealed to the President to help complete the project, of which he did, and the project was re-awarded on contract.

The DCE said his outfit had engaged all stakeholders, including the Ghana Education Service to ensure the school admitted its first batch of students this April.

Mr Yayin commended the Government for ensuring the completion of the project since it would go a long way to improve upon secondary education in the area because it would be the first Senior High School in the Bia East District.

He mentioned the construction of a magistrate court complex and bungalow, District Police station among others as some of the ongoing physical projects in the district.

He also announced that the district now has its own Police commander resident in the district.

“Bia East District can now boost of National service secretariat, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice office, among other government agencies which hitherto were under Bia West District,' Mr Yayin said.

Mr Philip Nkuah, Assembly Member for Adabokrom Electoral Area told the GNA that the community, through the support of Social Responsibility Agreement (RSA) from the Forestry Commission has constructed an eight-bedroom house to be used as a hostel facility to accommodate the students.

That, according to him, was the community's small way of helping to accommodate the students who would be admitted next month.

He lauded the traditional authorities for agreeing to fund the project from the Social Responsibility Agreement between them and the timber firms.

GNA