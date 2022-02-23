Ntobroso: Angry residents attack police, DCE over military deployment to check ‘galamsey’

Some police personnel and the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Atwima Mponua in the Ashanti Region have been attacked by some angry residents of Ntobroso.

The residents, who are believed to be illegal miners alleged that the DCE brought in military officers to the area to clamp down on their activities.

Officers from the Central Command of the Ghana Armed Forces are currently in the area as part of the second phase of Operation Halt’s deployment against illegal mining activities.

The team has visited some illegal mining sites and some excavators and other equipment were set ablaze.

The incident however infuriated the illegal miners who attacked the police together with the DCE of the area.

The angry residents caused damage to a police vehicle in the process.

Some miners mounted roadblocks to deny the military access to the mining sites.

“With the nature of this job, the Military came in here, and they didn’t inform me as DCE. I do not know anything about the deployment. But look at the situation prevailing over here, it is very bad” he lamented.

---citinewsroom