Attempted bullion van robbery: Three persons admitted to hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds

The Ghana Police Service has announced that three persons sustained gunshot wounds following Tuesday’s attempted bullion van robbery.

The Police through the intervention of an officer on duty successfully foiled an attempted bullion van robbery at Industrial Area, Accra, today.

In a statement released via the official Facebook page of the Ghana Police Service, it has confirmed that in the midst of shooting by the robbers, three persons were hit in the crowd.

All three are currently admitted to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment.

“Whiles the robbers were fleeing the scene, they fired indiscriminately into the crowd. Three people sustained various degrees of injuries and have been admitted at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment.

“The Inspector-General of Police has spoken to the medical team at the hospital and the victims and assured them of the needed support,” part of the Police statement reads.

Fortunately, the armoured bullion vehicle used saved the lives of the officials and the police officer on board the vehicle even though the robbers fired into the van.

As a result, the Police have charged financial institutions to heed the administration's call for the use of such fit-for-purpose vehicles for their cash-in-transit activities.

“We wish to assure the public that police has intensified efforts to get the perpetrators arrested to face justice. We will surely get them.

“The Police Administration commends the Police officer whose intervention foiled the robbery incident,” the Police statement concludes.