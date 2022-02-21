Jailed Power FM presenter released today

A broadcaster with Accra-based Power FM, Oheneba Boamah Bennie, who was sentenced to 14 days in imprisonment in Nsawam prison has been released today, Monday morning, 21 February 2022.

The Accra High Court Criminal Division sentenced Mr Boamah.

Apart from that, he was also to pay GHS3000 to the court.

Mr Boamah posted alleged secret videos regarding the 2020 election petition featuring President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and some Supreme Court Judges in a secret meeting.

The Journalist created the impression that President Akufo-Addo had met the Judges to influence them with bribes in order for them to rule the 2020 election petition in his favour.

It later emerged that the video was fake and defamatory.

The journalist who was sued by the Attorney-General, and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame pleaded guilty and accepted that the video's source was not authentic.

---Classfmonline