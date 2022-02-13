MEMHREP Donates Items To Asonomaso Nkwanta Cooperative Blind Society

Mensah Mental Health Rehabilitation Project (MEMHREP) as part of its regular activities, donated food items to Asonomaso Nkwanta Cooperative Blind Society at Ntonsu in the Ashanti region, Ghana.

This is the 10th year MEMHREP, mental health NGO is putting smiles on the faces of our brethren who have a visual impairment. The items donated included drinking water, gallons of cooking oil, bags of rice, soft drinks, toilet rolls, and other food items.

These items were large contributions from our supporting partners and the CEO of MEMHREP (Mr. Adu Gyamfi), who has been leading the mental health team of MEMHREP to help prevent, care and support mental health patients in Ghana.

International Relations Officer of MEMHREP, Edward Ofosuhene while presenting over the items, explained to the Blind Society that “being visually impaired could sometimes cause distress, hence MEMHREP decision to donate and support your society, which motto is ‘Onuadɔ, Onuadɔ Na Ɛyɛ’ to wit: brotherly love is the best.”

“He said 2021 was a tough year for many people, especially persons with disability and vulnerable groups in society due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and statistics show there is a lot of increase in mental health issues during these pandemic years.

We know the pandemic has affected everyone, but have we ever taken a few minutes to think of the mentally ill people on the streets and those who are disabled in one way or another. The team and with the help of our supporting partners, MEMHREP has educated and supported over 5000 persons with mental health needs during this year. As part of our core value of promoting and protecting the human rights of these vulnerable minorities in societies, we are here today donating in this generous way to support your course.”

Peter Kwateng, chairman of the Asonomaso Nkwanta Cooperative Blind Society expressed his deepest gratitude to the CEO and volunteers of MEMHREP for the invaluable essentials.

“We want to say a big thank you to MEMHREP. We never expected this kindness, as you help the marginalized in society God will also magnify Himself among you. We looking forward to a good cordial relationship with MEMHREP. Thank you and God bless you.”

MEMHREP solicits funds from all individuals and corporate bodies for this course.

Currently, MEMHREP Team is working tirelessly to build an ultra-modern rehabilitation center for persons with mental health conditions at Nkwankwanua in Ashanti Region. When completed, it will provide shelter, medical care, and employable skills to the clients to reintegrate them into the communities.

MEMHREP believes that mentally ill persons deserve to live healthy and safe life. But, this could be achieved through our collective efforts. Your support, in terms of the provision of logistics, finance, etc would be invested in our clients to achieve the desired results.

MEMHREP, therefore, needs all kinds of support from individuals, philanthropists, and corporate bodies home and abroad to make the organization's dream of ridding our streets of mental patients a reality.