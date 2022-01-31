Bogoso explosion: $500,000 paid to cover up the killings; I'm ready to go Special Prosecutor – A Plus

Kwame A-Plus

Kwame A-Plus has alleged that while people are struggling to donate to the Appiatse disaster fund, some persons are busily sharing as much as Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($500,000) to have the matter swept under the carpet.

In a lengthy write-up on his Facebook page, the loudmouth political activist disclosed that his claims are born out of some WhatsApp voice notes he has in his custody currently.

According to A Plus, per the evidence he has, the company that was transporting the explosives was warned several times that a disaster was imminent. The said voices A Plus alleged were sent to the manager of the company when he refused to pick up calls.

“I personally listened to these messages on an honourable Member of Parliament’s phone on Friday,” he wrote in his claims.

He also claimed that information available to him has it that a similar accident was caused by the same company in Burkina Faso and killed 14 lives as a result.

A Plus alleged that, according to the voices he has with him, the company was warned not to transport finished explosive products to the site and rather transport chemicals for making the explosives to the mining site to be mixed there.

He was worried about why the police has not effected any arrest since the disaster occurred, even though it has opened investigations into the incident.

Kwame said while people are donating to the Appiatse disaster fund to give their support to the victims, someone is paying $500,000 to kill the case.

“Why is somebody not behind bars? The answer is very simple. While you donate to help the poor people of Appiatse, Someone, according to the information I have, is going round, paying as much as $500,000 to cover up the killing and permanent physical and emotional injuries caused to many poor people who have never seen gold in their lives before,” his claims read.

He told the Special Prosecutor he would avail himself whenever he is called to produce the information he has.

Read his full writeup below:

The company which was transporting explosives that caused the accident at Apiate was warned severally that a disaster was imminent. This is according to WhatsApp voice messages, which, according to my sources, were sent to the manager of the company when he refused to pick up his calls. I personally listened to these messages on an honourable member of parliament’s phone on Friday.

Information I have is that, not long ago, this same company caused a similar accident somewhere in Burkina Faso, where about 14 people were said to have lost their lives.

According to the voice messages I listened to, the company was warned not to transport finished explosive products to the site. Rather, they should transport chemicals for making the explosives to the mining site and mix them there. All these warnings, according to the recording I heard, were ignored.

It further went on to say that the truck did not have a police escort. Let’s assume without admitting that everything I’ve heard is false and that the truck was being escorted by the police. Some of us, though we are not security experts, we are also not mentally retarded; we are very good listeners.

We, therefore, understood it clearly when the police failed to tell us the role of their trained officers who were escorting the product (if any) to minimize the impact of the explosion. They rather stated that “the truck driver did very well by alerting people to flee the area.” The police have also forgotten that they issued a statement that there has been a reported explosion somewhere in the Western Region and that they will investigate the cause and let the general public know, a further confirmation that they were not there. It came to them as a surprise just like all of us.

The police didn’t state that knowing how dangerous the product is and the looming danger, their men at the scene immediately called the Ghana National Fire Service, the Nationale Disaster Management Organization, and the National Ambulance Service to assist in an evacuation exercise and to provide support if the unexpected happened. It was rather the driver and his mate who went from place to place, trying their best to evacuate the village.

Finally, even if it did have a police escort, why will any sensible person born of a woman, sanction the transportation of a product which can explode at any time and cause such damage to lives and property, through densely populated areas, all the way to Apiate, even if it was being escorted by US marines? What if this explosion happened at Bogoso?

Why is somebody not behind bars? The answer is very simple. While you donate to help the poor people of Apiate, Someone, according to the information I have, is going round, paying as much as $500,000 to cover up the killing and permanent physical and emotional injuries caused to many poor people who have never seen gold in their lives before.

Dear special prosecutor,

I’m tired of trying to help the system. The last time I tried, the police invited me for telling the police to arrest somebody who is accused of threatening to kill the police; unfortunately, the police didn’t show any interest in the threat to kill their fellow police officers. The police were rather interested in a so-called misdemeanor per the criminal code for saying that the accused person is evil. Mabrɛ ooo Funny, huh? They are all in church by now!! Smfh!!

Honestly, I’m tired!! I won’t report anyone. I also have things to do; a family to take care of and underprivileged people to assist. However, if you want me to assist you in getting further information about the aforesaid, please call me, and I’ll tell you what I know, for the love of the red gold green, fellow Ghanaians who lost their lives in this tragedy and their loved ones who will live with sadness in their hearts forever.

May God comfort them

End.