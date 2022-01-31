ModernGhana logo
I will do my best formally, informally for UTAG to call off strike – Adutwum

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum has resolved to do all he can to ensure that the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) call off their strike.

UTAG commenced a strike action early this year to compel the government to address its concerns relating to poor conditions of service.

After some engagements, government is yet to address the issues as UTAG strike enters week four.

Addressing the media during Meet the Press Series on Sunday, the Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Adutwum stressed that he will personally see to it that the impasse with UTAG is resolved as quickly as possible.

“Our University lecturers are on strike, but we continue to engage them as to how best we can get them back. As a Minister of Education, I have said I am a chief advocate for teachers and professors and when we find ourselves in this place. I do everything possible formally and informally, to make sure we come to some resolution,” Dr. Yaw Adutwum shared.

The Minister for Education continued, “As we did the last time, we hope it will happen this time around. So we will continue to engage them to make sure that we can bring a resolution to this problem.”

UTAG will this week be in Court over charges of illegal strike filed by the National Labour Association (NLC).

