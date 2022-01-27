Minister cuts sod for 18-unit residential accommodation facility for Berekum Holy Family Hospital

The Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu Banahene, has cut the sod for the construction of an 18-unit residential accommodation for medical and para-medical staff of the Holy Family Hospital at Berekum in the Bono region.

The minister was joined by the Catholic Bishop of Sunyani, Most Rev Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, the Omanhene of Berekum, Daasebre Amankona Diawuo and the Member of Parliament for Berekum East, Nelson Kyeremeh, to perform the sod-cutting ceremony, which attracted a lot of people from all walks of life.

When completed, the project would go a long way to ease the acute shortage of accommodation for key medics and paramedics working at the Berekum Holy Family hospital.

Ahead of the sod-cutting ceremony, the Bono Regional Minister inaugurated a newly built Computerized Tomography (CT) Scan and Endoscopy Unit at the Berekum Holy Family Hospital, a health facility owned by the Catholic Diocese of Sunyani.

The newly constructed CT Scan and Endoscopy Unit was jointly provided by the MP for Berekum East, Nelson Kyeremeh and Mr. & Mrs. Asomah Hinneh, a philanthropic couple from the area.

Following the opening of the unit, residents of Berekum and its surrounding districts and communities would no longer have to travel long distances to Sunyani or Kumasi to access CT scan or for endoscopy services.

Madam Owusu Banahene was full of praise for the MP and the couple for their kind gesture and encouraged others to emulate their good example.

She was positive that the newly inaugurated unit will obviously boost the provision of good quality health care in the area.

She also paid glowing tribute to the Catholic church for their immeasurable contributions towards the development of the country over the years, especially in the areas of health and education.

The minister emphasised that government alone cannot meet all the needs of the citizenry and that it is incumbent on religious organisations, corporate bodies and individuals who have the nation at heart to contribute in their own small way towards national development.