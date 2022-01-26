ModernGhana logo
‘No vaccination, no entry’ in Parliament — Bagbin to MPs, staff, visitors

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has instituted a 'no-vaccination, no entry' policy in Parliament.

According to him, persons without proof of vaccination against COVID-19 will not be allowed into any office in Parliament.

A booster vaccination exercise is also currently underway in the house as a means of helping the fight against COVID-19.

Making the pronouncement on the floor of the house, Alban Bagbin said, taking the booster vaccine is compulsory for all persons within the parliamentary enclave.

“Medical experts have strongly recommended that even after taking two shots of the vaccine, one will require a booster shot to provide an extra layer of protection against the virus… I want at this stage to state that this booster vaccination is compulsory for everyone working within the precincts of Parliament. Henceforth, members, staff and ancillary staff will be required to show proof of vaccination before being allowed into any office within the precincts of Parliament,” he said.

All government and public agencies, including Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), are expected to institute the same policy following instructions by the government.

The staff of those organisations, as well as visitors, will be expected to show proof of vaccination by producing their vaccination cards before being allowed into those premises.

---citinewsroom

