Odeneho Kwaku Appiah grabs Presidential Globe African Heroes Award

Mr Odeneho Kwaku Appiah

An Ashanti regional chairman hopeful, Mr Odeneho Kwaku Appiah has been honoured with a Presidential Globe African Heroes Award for Hope and Reliance leadership honors.

The award was presented to him on Friday, January 21, 2022, at the Accra International Conference Centre by the Rectitude International Mission (RIM) and the Bureau of Research on Governance, Commerce and Administration (BORGCA).

Mr Odeneho Kwaku Appiah was awarded in recognition of his contributions to society over the past years.

He has presented a plaque with the inscription, ‘Hope and Reliance Honors’.

In a letter addressed to him about his selection for the award reads: “BORGCA and WODIF jointly write to acknowledge your immense contribution to Socio-Economic development of Ghana since Nana Akufo-Addo administration.

“Your profound dedication, commitment and relentless devotion to be fair, free and firm in balance decision making has earned you this great compliment, commendation and accolades.

“After Careful considerations on all nominations were evaluated and deliberated on for several hours in over thirteen weeks by the selection committee, you came up tops in the final top shortlist.”

Odeneho after receiving the award thanked the organizers for the recognition, saying "We pray for strength to continually be of help to society. I believe with the help of God, this and more can be done. God is our only hope."

Rectitude International Mission is a subsidiary organization of the Bureau of Research on Governance Commerce and Administration [BORGCA].

It is the International Relations Unit of BORGCA, acting in all internationally related affairs as well as events/programmes on behalf of all BORGCA’s subsidiary agencies.

’BORGCA’ is a research center for governance, commerce and administration related issues.

The Bureau basically observes, monitors and collates information on selected interests aimed at purposes of effectiveness/recognition and performance in its competitive analysis.

It was formed to give a new look and direction focusing more closely on individual activities and the administrative performance of corporate institutions in African societies.