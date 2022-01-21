ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
21.01.2022 Headlines

‘My courtroom is as hot as oven’ – Justice Kwoffie laments faulty AC

‘My courtroom is as hot as oven’ – Justice Kwoffie laments faulty AC
21.01.2022 LISTEN

The trial judge on the case involving Ernest Thompson, a former Director-General of SSNIT, Justice Henry Anthony Kwoffie, has lamented the heat in the Criminal Court 5 room.

He said the room is as hot as an oven.

Justice Kwoffie is a Justice of the Court of Appeal, sitting with additional responsibility as a High Court judge on the SSNIT Operational Business Suite (OBS) case.

His lordship, upon calling the Court to order, observed that the air-conditioning system was off, and the temperature of the room was getting rather high by the minute.

Halfway into the trial, Justice Kwoffie, who was visibly uncomfortable with the heat in the courtroom, by this time, summoned managers of the High Court Complex to explain the situation.

According to officials of the facility, some components of the air-conditioning system had broken down and could only be procured abroad.

They told the court that the said components had only just been purchased from China and were on the high seas to Ghana.

They were confident that within a month the situation would be addressed.

Not entirely impressed with the explanation, Henry Anthony Kwoffie, JA, said the condition under which the court was forced to work was unfair.

His lordship wondered why standing fans had not been purchased as a temporary measure; and told the court managers to submit copies of all the letters they had written on the matter, so he takes it up with the Judicial Secretary.

---citinewsroom

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Bogoso explosion: Strict regulatory enforcement, compliance of protocols could have averted needless loss of lives, properties — Minority
21.01.2022 | Headlines
Gov’t will build houses for displaced victims of Appiatse explosion — Bawumia
21.01.2022 | Headlines
PIAC report indicts GNPC boss over US$7.5 million building transaction
21.01.2022 | Headlines
Strong economic growth and domestic revenue mobilisation being pursued – Akufo-Addo
21.01.2022 | Headlines
We have no idea about explosives transported by Chirano Mining Company in Bogoso — EPA boss
21.01.2022 | Headlines
Minority calls for an impartial enquiry into Bogoso explosion
21.01.2022 | Headlines
Bogoso Disaster: Mining company must be held to pay at least $100million for damages – Kwaku Azar
21.01.2022 | Headlines
Bagbin condoles, prays Psalm 34:18 for victims and families of Bogoso explosion
21.01.2022 | Headlines
Bogoso explosion: Victims were taking pictures and videos of the accident; truck driver tried driving them away but they refused — NADMO
21.01.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line