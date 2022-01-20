ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
20.01.2022 Social News

Maame Tiwaa holds first EOCO meeting with UN Agencies

Maame Tiwaa holds first EOCO meeting with UN Agencies
20.01.2022 LISTEN

A delegation from UN Agencies in Ghana paid a courtesy call on the Executive Director and Management of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on Tuesday January 18.

The Delegation was led by Charles Abani, UN Resident Coordinator in Ghana. He affirmed the preparedness of the UN resident and non-resident agencies to support EOCO under the leadership of COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah (Mrs.) to achieve its mandate.

COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah (Mrs.) welcomed the members of the delegation and assured them of EOCO's readiness to partner them in creating a strong institution that will effectively deliver on its mandate.

The Executive Director acknowledged support that has been received in the past especially from the UNODC, and called for bespoke training for the staff of the office, going forward.

Anne-Claire Dufay, UNICEF Representative in Ghana in her remarks stated that the priority of the UN is to strengthen systems and institutions and the resilience of young people. She added that the UN would support a strong framework to combat money laundering, cybercrime and human trafficking and other issues within EOCO's mandate.

The delegation commended the Office for all its efforts in the fight against economic and financial crimes in concert with sister agencies.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Concerned students threaten demonstration over UTAG strike
20.01.2022 | Social News
CLOGSAG begins indefinite strike today over poor conditions of service
20.01.2022 | Social News
UTAG directs members to continue strike until further notice
20.01.2022 | Social News
Govt’s digitalization drive not transformative; now cynical – Says Bright Simons
20.01.2022 | Social News
NLC slams university managers after UTAG snubs directive to end strike
20.01.2022 | Social News
Confusion as Bolgatanga Assembly locks up old abattoir, chase butchers out to new Gh¢1.2 million abattoir
19.01.2022 | Social News
We fully support ongoing SIM re-registration exercise; we don't contest NCA, Communication Ministry – NIA
19.01.2022 | Social News
Ho: Mixed reactions over Black Stars poor performance at 2021 AFCON
19.01.2022 | Social News
2021 AFCON: Kumasi disappointed over humiliating defeat by Comoros
19.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line