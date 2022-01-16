ModernGhana logo
A/R: Another Achiase-Amoam gas explosion victim dies

One of the victims of the gas explosion incident at Achiase-Amoam in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region, has died.

He died while on admission at the hospital.

7-year-old Firdaus Yahaya died on Sunday morning at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where she and three other victims including her mother were receiving treatment.

This brings the death toll in the incident to two.

A 14-year old girl, Shamsiya Yahaya, died on Thursday after the incident which happened on Monday.

The explosion happened at about 4:00 pm on Monday, January 10, 2022, when a tenant tried checking on her leaking gas cylinder, which exploded and caught fire in the process.

A next-door neighbour who was in her room with her three children, ran out upon hearing the sound of the explosion, but was caught up in the fire.

Occupants of the house and other residents came to the rescue of the victims and rushed them to a health centre in the area, and they were subsequently referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The owner of the gas cylinder which exploded, Yamusah Humu Salma, told Citi News that: “For now, I am confused… I am in pains”.

Residents are mobilising funds and are also appealing to the public to help cater for the medical bills of the victims.

—citinewsroom

