Cop under investigation for killing pedestrian

A police officer with RDF of the Accra Regional Command is being investigated by the Odorkor Motor Traffic and Transport Directorate (MTTD) for a fatal accident he allegedly caused at Atico Junction in Accra on Thursday, January 13 killing a pedestrian.

General Corporal Mahmood Abdulai was said to be driving a Toyota Vitz taxi from Mallam towards Accra but failed to exercise caution and attention when he reached a section of the Dr KA Busia Highway.

His vehicle, as a result, veered off the road and knocked down three pedestrians standing on the pavement.

“The three victims sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for medical attention,” a statement from the police said.

“However, the victim, Dora Owusua died while responding to treatment. Her body has been deposited at the same hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy whiles the others are undergoing treatment.”

One of the injured has been identified as John Mensa Sarbah with the other still unidentified.

“We are assuring the public of a thorough investigation for justice to be served,” the police said.

---3news.com

