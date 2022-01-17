Barbers Association declares 2022 as action year

17.01.2022 LISTEN

The National Vice Chairman of the Ghana Barbers & Barbering Saloon Owners Association Mr. Francis Kobia has disclosed that the Association has put in place, comprehensive measures this year 2022 to ensure the welfare of its members and effective running of the outfit to compete favourably with their foreign counterparts.

In his new year message to the members and the country in general, Mr. Kobia observed that the barbering profession though lucrative, people usually look down upon it and discourage the youth from venturing in it.

According to him, it is against this notion that the executive wings of the Association are coming out with initiatives this year to train members to become abreast with the modern technicalities of their profession as well as encourage the youth to adopt interest and further join apprenticeship programs to enable them have permanent jobs.

The Vice Chairman Kobia indicated that the entire sixteen regions will benefit from the programme.

Kobia hinted that the Association has foreign partners in the United States of America and United Kingdom who have expressed interest to engage in exchange programs with the Association to develop the local talents.

Mr. Kobia indicated that with the plans put in place to upgrade the skills of the barbers, the foreigners who travel into the country would soon fall on Ghanaian barbers for equal services.

Touching on the COVID-19 pandemic, Kobia strongly advised members to strictly observe the protocols since their businesses have direct contact with the clients.

Advising the youth to take advantage to assign for six months apprenticeship program, Vice Chairman Francis Kobia hoped that members of the Association would cooperate with the executive wings of the Association in their quest to restructure the Association this year 2022.