Driver fined GH¢1,200 for knock down

Crime & Punishment
The Ofaakor Circuit Court has sentenced David Gyan, 29, a Kia truck driver, to a fine of GH¢1,200 for knocking down two people and injuring two others at Awutu Bereku.

Gyan, who lost control of his vehicle, also destroyed some stores on Tuesday, December 7, 2020 before entering a lorry park.

He will, in default, serve six months jail term for careless and inconsiderate driving and negligently causing harm.

He pleaded guilty to both charges.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Charles Annobil, told the court, presided over by Mr Ebenezer Osei Darko, that Gyan was carting coconut from Awutu Bontrase towards Kasoa when the accident occurred.

He said the victims, Francis Darko, 27, and Ernest Otabil, 14, and one other person on board, identified as James Ali, 26, all sustained injuries and were rushed to the Awutu Bereku Health Centre for medical treatment.

Chief Inspector Annobil said they were treated and discharged but Francis Darko was referred to the Trauma and Specialist Hospital at Winneba for further treatment.

