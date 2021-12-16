ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mion traditional area gets new Chief of Staff

General News Abdul Rahman Mohammad Takoro, Chief of staff for Mion traditional area
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Abdul Rahman Mohammad Takoro, Chief of staff for Mion traditional area

The Mion Soya Naa I, Chief Kamalrideen Ibn Farid Bagonluri has in consultation with eminent Chiefs and Elders of the Dagbon Kingdom in the Northern Region appointed Abdul Rahman Mohammad Takoro as his Chief of Staff.

A letter confirming the appointment reads “In consultation with eminent Chiefs and Elders of the Dagbon Kingdom, I hereby appoint you as my CHIEF OF STAFF to assist in creating paths of opportunities for the youth, children, widows and orphans within the Mion Traditional Area of the Dagbon Kingdom”.

According to the letter, the focus of the Chief of Staff will be needed in the area of education, skills development, women empowerment and agricultural development.

“Your appointment is in recognition of the unprecedented and unconditional support you have always shown me before, during and after my Enskinment as Mion Soya Naa by His Royal Highness Mion La Naa Abdulai Mahamadu at the Palace of the Mion Paramount Chief on the 13th day of November, 2021”.

The Mion Soya Naa expressed confidence in his choice and the successes ahead, adding “over the years, you have exhibited a high level of competency in counseling me in many areas and you are a most trusted brother”.

Abdul Rahman Mohammad Takoro expressed his joy for his appointment as Chief of Staff and promised to work hard to support the Mion Soya Naa achieve his vision which include education, skills development, women empowerment and agricultural development.

He said, even before his appointment, he has always worked towards advancing the culture of the Northern Region and has set up a place called Youth Home to empower boys and girls in the areas such as batik tie and die, soap making as well as music and dance.

Abdul Rahman Mohammad Takoro has assured to give every support to the Soya Naa to bring development to the Dagbon Kingdom.

Eric Joe Ayivi
Eric Joe Ayivi

News ContributorPage: EricJoeAyivi

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
ModernGhana Links
[Full text] Akufo-Addo's 27th covid-19 address to the nation
16.12.2021 | General News
Ghana spends US$1 billion on importation of rice
16.12.2021 | General News
Government secures $103 million for reclamation of degraded lands— Dr Kokofu
15.12.2021 | General News
Capitalweb Partners raises first 350 million dollars for Ghana’s one village, one dam project
15.12.2021 | General News
Mfante Community Mining Scheme to create 2000 jobs – Mireku Duker reveals
14.12.2021 | General News
Lands Ministry commiserates with Gbi State
14.12.2021 | General News
Parliament approves €150 million for Peduase-Mamfe-Koforidua road
14.12.2021 | General News
Ahafo Regional Minister presents 41 motorbikes to Assemblymembers in Asunafo South District
14.12.2021 | General News
2021 Police Recruitment: Successful applicants to begin interview, medical exams on December 13
13.12.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line