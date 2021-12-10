MTN Ghana commissions 24-unit classroom block for Police Depot cluster of schools

MTN Ghana on Friday, December 10, 2021, commissioned a 24-unit classroom block for the Ghana Police Education System at the Police Depot at Tesano in the Greater Accra Region.

The facility has been constructed and handed over to the Police Education system after MTN Ghana Foundation learned of the challenges facing the Police Depot cluster of schools.

The school dates back to colonial-era but its blocks had not seen any major developments, leaving students to study in an unsafe environment and in overcrowded classrooms.

MTN Ghana Foundation in 2019 cut sod for the construction of the 24-unit classroom block to address the challenges of the school.

After 18 months, the project has been executed and officially handed over to the Police Education System for use by the Police Depot Cluster of Schools.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, MTN Ghana Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mr. Selorm Adadevoh said his outfit is proud to give the beautiful edifice to the Police and hope the investment will yield results.

He said through the MTN Ghana Foundation, the telecom giants will continue with additional interventions in the education sector knowing that education is an enabler of opportunities.

“We hope our support in this sector will complement government’s efforts in ensuring education is accessible to every Ghanaian of school-going age.

“Going forward, we will continue to support our communities in the best way we can through the MTN Ghana Foundation,” Mr. Selorm Adadevoh assured.

Delivering a keynote address, the Minister in charge of Communications and Digitalisation, Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful described the latest intervention by the MTN Ghana Foundation as an investment into the future of the country.

She said the goal of the investment by the MTN Foundation ties in beautifully with the educational objectives of the President Akufo-Addo government and will go a long way to help pupils that will have the privilege to study in the facility.

In commending MTN for solving the pressing challenges of the Police depot cluster of schools, Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful added, “I’m confident that this 24-unit facility which also has a headteacher’s office, staff common room, modern toilet facilities and an ICT lab will provide the conducive environment and promote effective learning and teaching for our cherished students.”

Joining in on the praise for MTN Ghana, COP George Alex Mensah, Director General, Technical who represented IGP George Akuffo Dampare extended appreciation to the telecommunications outfit for putting up an edifice that will relocate school children to a safe environment.

According to him, due to the intensity of the work of the Formed Police Unit (FPU), it was crucial the school pupils were relocated from the same compound.

COP George Alex Mensah added, “I have had an earlier opportunity to inspect the facility and I can say on certainty that it has been properly constructed to serve the intended purpose.

“I’m extremely happy to represent my boss on this occasion because it has always been my wish to see these kids relocated to a much safer place and I thank you MTN for that.”

COP George Alex Mensah further urged all staff and management who will be working in the school to keep the facility well maintained at all times.

This was a message stressed by the MTN CEO, the MTN Ghana Foundation chairman, the Minister of Communications, as well as the Director of the Police Education Directorate.

The newly commissioned 24-unit classroom block presented to the Police Education System cost the MTN Ghana Foundation GHS3.4 million.

The 24-unit classroom block contains a Nursery and Kindergarten, a Primary School Department, and a Junior High School Department with a student population of approximately 2,500.

The new facility is expected to ease the current pressure in the school and catchment area and will provide a more comfortable environment for teaching and learning.

The commissioning of the facility was graced by several dignitaries including the MP for Okaikwei South Constituency, Honorable Darkoa Newman, Deputy Education Minister, Honorable John Ntim Fordjour, HE Grace Janet Mason, South African High Commissioner, National Communications Authority Board Chair Isaac Emil Bonsu, and Director-General, National Communications Authority Joe Anokye.

Others include officials of MTN Ghana, Municipal Director for Education, Cynthia Obuni, officials of the Ghana Police Service and the Police Training School, School Authorities, PTA Members, as well as Pupils/Students.