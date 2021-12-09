ModernGhana logo
Kissi Agyebeng declare war against toxic contracts in public sector

The Special Prosecutor, Mr Kissi Agyebeng, has said his office is going to fight the menace of corrupt contracts in the public sector.

He described such contracts as toxic deals that must be rooted out from society.

He said these while speaking at a forum as part of the International Anti-Corruption day and Anti-corruption week, in Accra on Thursday, December 9.

“We will also carry out anti-corruption risk assessment and review from January 2021 of all major public contracts, legislations and draft legislations,” he said.

He added “This is intended to avoid toxic deals and the prevalence of judgement debts and arbitration awards.

“The office will also undertake continuous education and information of the public and publicized acts of corruption.

“The OPS will vigorously investigate and prosecute cases of alleged or suspected corruption and corruption related offences and recover proceeds of such offences through property tracing of tainted property and currency in line with our vision of rendering corruption a costly enterprise.”

Mr Agyebeng further called on the government to make resources available to his office to enable it deliver on its mandate.

He explained that without the material resources available, the good intention to fight graft will be an illusion.

“I look forward to the provision of adequate funding and the necessary materials resources as stipulated in Article 6 and 36 of the UN Convention in carrying this challenging and solemn mandate.

“I cannot help but state without adequate funding and the provision of the necessary material resources the good intentions of my staff and would remain just good intentions, nothing concrete to show for it.

“As we mark the International anti-Corruption day and Anti-corruption week, I invite all well-meaning Ghanaians, let us turn the negative narrative of corruption, transform this republic and place it on a solid developmental track.”

