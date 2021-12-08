Cape Coast North MP donates 210 dual and mono desks to schools to celebrate his birthday

Birthdays are special occasions that come up once every year. They are special because they are days that commence the sojourn of each soul on this planet earth.

As a result of this fact, most people take the date of their births as a significant milestone in their lives and would normally celebrate the occasion.

Normally, birthday celebrations are accompanied by parties where loved ones are invited to feast and make merry with the celebrant.

7th December in Ghana's history is a significant date because, elections are held on that date to determine the governance direction of our dear motherland.

This same day happens to be the birthday of one of Ghana's finest politicians in the person of Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku, the Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North Constituency popularly known as 'Ragga'.

7th December, 2021, is his birthday and doubles as the first anniversary of his political journey as the MP for Cape Coast North Constituency.

He has decided to celebrate his special day by donating 150 dual desks and 60 mono desks to 13 Basic Schools under the Pedu/Abura Circuit within his constituency.

The beneficiary schools include;

1. Pedu M/A 'A' Basic

2. Pedu M/A 'B' Basic

3. Abura Ahmadiyya 'A' Basic

4. Abura Ahmadyya 'B' Basic

5. Abura St. Lawrence 'A' Catholic Basic

6. Abura St. Lawrence 'B' Catholic Basic

7. Abura English/Abura Basic

8. Ayifua St. Mary's Ang. Basic

9. Kakomdo M/A Basic

10. Esuekyir M/A Primary

11. Esuekyir M/A JHS

12. Basakrom M/A Basic and

13. Ebubonko M/A Basic

By this wonderful gesture, a total of 360 students will have seats for the next academic year. Ragga has previously donated 75 dual and mono desks to 5 Basic schools across his constituency.

At the donation ceremony, the MP intimated that "I do this to show my appreciation to God, the good people of Cape Coast North, the leadership, executives and members of the great NDC Party, friends and loved ones, as I offer my token to put a smile on the faces of these kids.

"I do this not because I have too much money to spare, but it saddens me to see our future leaders sitting on the floor to study in today's time and age. It's not right and we all need to support a worthy course."

He took the opportunity to offer his maximum thanks to UCC 2000 Brethren Club, Edem Adinyira, Prof. Ishmael Mensah, Gloria Adabie, Samuel Adabie, Faustina Asenso, Kwame Yeboah, Adjoa Yeboah, Benedicta and Kakra Davies, Paul Ofori, Francis Appeatse, Conrad Adu Boahene, and UCC Boys Boys Club for supporting RAGGA's OPERATION 2000 DESKS Initiative.

"God bless you all and thanks for the support, wishes, love and prayers. Indeed, OBIARA KA HO!! Still... Who Jah bless no one curse!!" he added.

In taking delivery of the desks, Mr. Samuel Akwaah, the Metro School Improvement Support Officer (SISO) representing the Metropolitan Director of Ghana Education Service for Cape Coast intimated that pupils were compelled to be sitting in twos and threes due to inadequate furniture.

"Definitely these desks would help us a lot because these are what are used by the pupils. Those who sit in twos and three would be separated with these desks.

"We thank him a lot for this gesture by donating these desks to us. We promise to take very care of them. In the end, all we are looking at is for the performance of the children to improve," he added.

The beneficiary headteachers of the schools thanked the MP for his thoughtfulness and kindness.