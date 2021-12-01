ModernGhana logo
GHS ends 4 rounds of SMC exercise undertaken in 2021

By Akayeti Emmenuel || Bolgatanga
The Upper East Regional Directorate of the Ghana Health Service has ended its fourth round of the Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) exercise undertaken in 2021.

The exercise which had four rounds of dosages with one month interval apart started on 5 th July and ended on 30 th November 2021.

In an interview with ModernGhana News in Bolgatanga on the outcome of the exercise, the Upper East Regional malaria focal person and an entomologist Sydney Abilba said, the exercise chalked remarkable results.

He indicated that, since the introduction of SMC in the Upper East in 2016, the Region has witnessed a tremendous improvement in terms of under-five malaria issues, till date such that in 2020, there was no single death of malaria case recorded in the Region.

Mr. Abilba stated that the intervention is been very helpful and their performances over the years indicate that there is high acceptance rate of the exercise by community members and caregivers.

He noted that the Ghana Health Service entreats all caregivers and key stakeholders like the media, chiefs and opinion leaders to still encourage all within the community to continue to adhere to all the Malaria preventive measures like the continual use of the bed nets within their households, pregnant women taking SP and all children under five ages taking the SMC medicines during the raining/high transmission season.

He concluded by saying, amidst all the challenges, through the support of parents and key stakeholders the Upper East Regional Health Directorate was able to achieve the set target for the region by giving the SMC Medicines to most of the eligible children in the region

