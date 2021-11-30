C/R: Man in late 50s beaten to death at Kasoa

30.11.2021 LISTEN

A man has been found dead behind the Kasoa Odupong Kpehe school building in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region after he was beaten by unknown assailants.

Reports gathered have revealed that the man who is in his late 50s was found in a bad state lying on the floor and very weak.

The traders that found him provided him with food and water but he declined.

Unfortunately, he died shortly.

Due to the foaming in his mouth when he was found, it is believed that he died from internal bleeding after he was severely beaten and dumped behind the Kasoa Odupong Kpehe school building.

While the family of the deceased is being traced, police officers from the Kasoa District Police command have retrieved the body and deposited it at the Police Hospital morgue.

Investigations have now commenced as the police work to bring the perpetrators of the crime to book.