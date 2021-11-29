ModernGhana logo
NHIS Cardholders can now access healthcare immediately after renewal

The National Health Insurance Scheme District Manager for Ashiaman, Madam Patrina Anthony, says the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Card holders can now visit hospital immediately after registering or renewing their cards.

This is a special package for NHIS subscribers as part of the Scheme's annual weekly celebrations.

"You can now renew your card today and use it today," she said.

Madam Anthony added that the NHIS has now taken the cost of treatment for childhood cancers, which use to be a very huge burden on parents and their families.

The government, she said, had heeded to the cry of parents and Ghanaians by doing the needful.

Madam Anthony made this known in a media interview at Ashiaman at the weekend during the NHIS' Week celebration on the theme, "Expanding Access to Healthcare Using the Ghana Card".

She also announced the plan to link all Ghana-Card holders to NHIS cards for effective and efficient healthcare across the country.

"Ghanaians could use their Ghana-Cards for renewal of NHIS and also access healthcare, which will benefit the people of Ashaiman because majority of the people are financially challenged," she added.

Madam Anthony said NHIS was bringing registration to the various areas of Ashaiman to avoid transport cost to Tema and Ashaiman district office for greater accessibility and affordability.

Dr Alhasan Hanifa, Medical Director responsible for Official Town Community Hospital, commended the government for adding their hospital to the NHIS to ensure quality healthcare was brought to the doorsteps of the residents of Official Town.

He also commended the government for adding the treatment of childhood cancer treatment to NHIS since cancer management was very expensive in Ghana.

The Medical Director was also happy that females could now get Family Planning Services by using NHIS Card.

The NHIS since its introduction has become the backbone of healthcare in the country and Ghanaians below the ages of 18 and above 70 could pay only Ghc5 for renewal and Gh¢8.00 for a new card.

Others between 18 to 69 years are to pay Gh¢27 for renewal and Gh¢30 for a new card.

Meanwhile, both renewal and new cards for pregnant women are absolutely free of charge.

GNA

