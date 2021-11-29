Security officers threaten to lock up Kejetia market over unpaid salaries

Some angry private security men guarding the newly built Kumasi-Kejetia market in the Ashanti region have threatened to lock up the entire market over unpaid salaries.

The scores of aggrieved workers of Lesbena Security Company say they have not been paid for the past four months, making life unbearable for them.

Speaking to the media, the leader of the group, Mr Isaac Owusu, said they have channelled their numerous grievances to the necessary authorities to get them paid but has yielded no result.

Mr Owusu, on behalf of the security men, has given their mother security company and the management of the market up to December 2, 2021, to pay them, else they will lock up the market.

---Classfmonline.com