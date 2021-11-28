ModernGhana logo
E/R: Bus carrying police band crashes

E/R: Bus carrying police band crashes
LISTEN

Three officers with the Eastern Regional Police Command are receiving intensive care at the Koforidua Regional Hospital after they got involved in an accident on the Aperede-Somanya road in the Eastern Region.

They were among 17 members of the Command’s band on board a Mercedes Benz Sprinter Bus travelling from Koforidua to Somanya on official duty.

But according to a situational report sighted by 3news.com, the driver of the bus, Kofi Asare, failed his brakes while descending the Aperede hills.

The bus consequently crashed, leaving all personnel on board with various degrees of injury.

All of them were rushed to the Atua Government Hospital in Somanya for treatment but the three were later transferred to the Central Hospital in Koforidua.

Eastern Regional Police Commander DCOP Johnson Oyirifi Akrofi as well as Operations Commander Chief Superintendent Raymond Erzuah and Staff Officer DSP George Mills were at the two hospitals to visit the victims.

They are said to be responding to treatment.

The driver, 31, has been arrested as a suspect.

—3news.com

