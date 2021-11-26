ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Modernghana report get results as dilapidated Nabori Primary School block receives attention

Education Modernghana report get results as dilapidated Nabori Primary School block receives attention
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Following Modernghana News' report of a dilapidated school structure housing pupils of the Nabori Primary school in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region, sod has been cut for the construction of a new three-unit classroom block to replace the dangerous old school structure.

The old structure was full of visible cracks posing as a threat trap to teachers and pupils.

The sod cutting was done by the Municipal Chief Executive for West Gonja, Hon. Musah Karim Kusubari to provide a decent place for teaching and learning.

At the short durbar to cut sod for the commencement of the new school block, the MCE for the area revealed that the project is expected to be completed by February next year.

He therefore asked for the demolition of the old school block constructed in the early 1980's.

He further gave permission for pupils of the school to study under trees as a temporary measure to pave way for the construction of the new edifice.

He said the news of the school on ModernGhana website came to him and the West Gonja Assembly as a surprise.

According to him, the nature of the said school block prompted immediate actions to avert any calamity.

The MCE assures the project will be completed as scheduled.

The Assemblyman for the area, Hon. Iddrisu Abdul Rahman who was overwhelmed by the magnanimity of the West Gonja Assembly and the swiftness with which the MCE responded to the news for a new school facility, expressed gratitude to Modernghana News for bringing the ugly picture of the school block to the attention of the authorities.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Education
ModernGhana Links
Government must extend free uniform, feeding and BECE registration to private schools — GNAPS
25.11.2021 | Education
Government extents 'Free TVET' to public technical and vocational education institutions
26.11.2021 | Education
Massive jubilation in Volta over Ketasco's qualification to NSMQ finals
24.11.2021 | Education
West Gonja: Pupils of Nabori Primary school study under death trap structure
23.11.2021 | Education
Let experienced professionals teach candidates, allow all to sit one Bar exam – Ayikoi Otoo
23.11.2021 | Education
2022 budget is game changer for education transformation — Education Minister
23.11.2021 | Education
499 law students will start school January — Martin Kpebu
22.11.2021 | Education
GES begins sensitisation on guidelines for selection into SHS
22.11.2021 | Education
TVET Kicks Start Next Year In Ghana
22.11.2021 | Education
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line