Modernghana report get results as dilapidated Nabori Primary School block receives attention

Following Modernghana News' report of a dilapidated school structure housing pupils of the Nabori Primary school in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region, sod has been cut for the construction of a new three-unit classroom block to replace the dangerous old school structure.

The old structure was full of visible cracks posing as a threat trap to teachers and pupils.

The sod cutting was done by the Municipal Chief Executive for West Gonja, Hon. Musah Karim Kusubari to provide a decent place for teaching and learning.

At the short durbar to cut sod for the commencement of the new school block, the MCE for the area revealed that the project is expected to be completed by February next year.

He therefore asked for the demolition of the old school block constructed in the early 1980's.

He further gave permission for pupils of the school to study under trees as a temporary measure to pave way for the construction of the new edifice.

He said the news of the school on ModernGhana website came to him and the West Gonja Assembly as a surprise.

According to him, the nature of the said school block prompted immediate actions to avert any calamity.

The MCE assures the project will be completed as scheduled.

The Assemblyman for the area, Hon. Iddrisu Abdul Rahman who was overwhelmed by the magnanimity of the West Gonja Assembly and the swiftness with which the MCE responded to the news for a new school facility, expressed gratitude to Modernghana News for bringing the ugly picture of the school block to the attention of the authorities.