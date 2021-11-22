Update: Broadcaster Omanhene was on indefinite suspension over his 'bad taste' comment — Kessben Media Management

Management of Kessben Media has announced that their key staff, Alvin Yaw Adu Boakye, popularly known Omanhene Adu Boakye was suspended indefinitely.

It says it is therefore not surprised at Omanhene's notice of resignation.

According to the management, his indefinite suspension which took effect last Saturday was as a result of some comments he made which “were in bad taste.”

Kessben Media has come under intense pressure Monday morning from its ardent listeners to explain circumstances that led to the resignation of one of its longest serving staff, Omanhene Adu Boakye after ModernGhana News published the resignation of the morning show host.

Many of them could not come to terms with the sudden resignation and wanted more information from their adorable radio and television stations.

A short Memo sighted by ModernGhana News from the Chief Executive Officer of Kessben Group, Mr. Kwabena Kesse dated 20-11-2021 and addressed to Alvin Adu Boakye stated that “It has come to my attention certain utterances and comments made by you in the wake of actions taken by Management in recent times to streamline operations in Accra.”

“Your utterances especially those made to non-staff of the company is found to be in bad taste and lowers the image of the company and put same into disrepute.

“You are by this memo being asked to proceed on suspension with immediate effect and to stay away from all programs until further notice….” It said.

Management of Kessben Media has also indicated its resolve to give its listeners and viewers the best of content to satisfy them in all areas of credible broadcasting.

It has therefore assured its listeners of a competent replacement for the former Morning Show Host

The full memo published below:

MEMO

TO: ALVIN ADU BOAKYE

FROM: C E O

DATE: 20-11-21

SUBJECT: INDEFINITE SUSPENSION

It has come to my attention certain utterances and comments made by you in the wake of actions taken by management in recent times to streamline operations in Accra.

Your utterances especially those made to non-staff of the company is found to be in bad taste and lowers the image of the company and puts same into disrepute.

You are by this memo, being asked to proceed on suspension with immediate effect and to stay away from all programs until further notice. You may address all grievances if any with me.

End.