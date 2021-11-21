You've left an irreplaceable vacuum – GNFS to Hero Officer

The remains of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Officer, who lost his life whiles rescuing three people who were trapped in a well at Gomoa Oboasi, has been laid to rest at Ntranoa, his home Town in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem Municipality.

Family, work colleagues, and sympathisers wept uncontrollably during the burial service of Assistant Divisional Officer Grade-II (ADO II) Joseph Kwamena Baidoo, who met his untimely death at the age of 35 years.

In a tribute, the GNFS, said the demise of ADOII Baidoo, had left an irreplaceable vacuum in the hearts of many and most especially at the workplace.

Divisional Officer Grade III (DOIII) Abdul Wasiu Hudu, Public Relations Officer of the Service on behalf of the GNFS, described the late Fire Officer as an 'affable' and 'humble' young man who was known for his availability and preparedness to learn.

He said, the deceased, well established himself as one of the finest fire fighters and rescuers at his station.

“We will miss your absence, and your confidence, we will miss your positivity and your selflessness. May the Lord himself give you eternal rest”, he added.

At the burial grounds, hundreds of Security Agencies and sympathizers thronged in to join the family to pay their last respect before he was laid to rest.

The Fire Officer who was with the Agona Swedru Fire Command met his untimely death in an attempt to rescue three persons trapped in a well at Gomoa Obuasi in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region on Saturday, October 02.

Among the mourners, were Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO) Julius Kuunuor the Acting Chief Fire Officer, Mr Anyimadu Antwi, the Chairman of the Fire Service Council, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Dennis Abade, and the Deputy Regional Commander of Ghana Police Service.

Also present were the Central Regional Minister, Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) Fisal Disu, the Regional Commander of the Ghana Immigration Service among a host of others.

Three wreaths were laid on behalf of the staff and personnel of the GNFS, the Agona Swedru Fire Command, and Central Regional Fire Command by the Acting Chief Fire Officer, the Regional Minister, and the Fire Service Council Chair Respectively.

Mrs Assan entreated fire fighters to always ensure their safety during rescue missions and always call for reinforcement at critical times to assist them in their rescue missions.

She said, “we need you alive to work for our good, to save mother Ghana, we need you to make your safety a priority no matter what, your safety should come first “, she added.

Mr Anyimadu Antwi, reassured the deceased family of an educational scholarship fund to support Perpetual Donkor Baidoo, the only child of the late Fire Officer.

He also announced that a fund had been established to support all officers who may lose their lives in the course of executing their duties and called on the Government and individuals to contribute to the fund for future use.

