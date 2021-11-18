ModernGhana logo
Who Is Ordained By God; How Would One Realize?

By Nana Kweku Ofori Atta
Who Is Ordained By God; How Would One Realize?
How would one realize, if someone has been truly called and ordained by God?

Is it through preaching, advising, impacting, knowledge, giving numerous directions or at all time-sharing the word of God with another?

Could it also be that money-making has been used under the cover of God to deceive helpless souls who are seeking the face of the Lord for a miracle?

What are the characteristics of a true man/ woman of God?

Mostly, these fake pastors really go on by using the same method to mess up lives innocently. God is God and I know at the appropriate time he will open many eyes to see the reality of his own people.

You can identify them through Spiritual discernment by the Holy Spirit which you help you to differentiate between spirits that are Divine, demonic and human. It is necessary to pray about a church before you fellowship with them.

Today, churches have been turned into an industry to strip many bankrupt.

You failed in life because you lost what it takes for you to excel in life with your instinct and doubt .. faith is the antidote for elevation and Grace endorses, strong willpower of faith in God. Everything that is mine has nothing to negotiate with doubt no matter the challenges.. my vision has nothing to depend on the trails of satanic manipulation that comes my way but is dedicated to Jehovah who is my refuge and life preserve.

The Writer is the CEO of Avcontech Security Consult

Nana Kweku Ofori Atta

