ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

What to eat 'kraa' is a problem — NABCo’S Heal Ghana beneficiaries demand seven months unpaid salaries

News / Social News What to eat 'kraa' is a problem — NABCo’S Heal Ghana beneficiaries demand seven months unpaid salaries
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Some beneficiaries of the Heal Ghana Module under the Nation Builders’ Corpse are complaining of not being paid salaries for the past seven months.

One of the beneficiaries, Mary Mensah who spoke to Berla Mundi on TV3’s New Day Thursday noted that they were paid only the first two months of 2021 and since then, nothing for them.

“I even called the Coordinator yesterday and he said they’ve not told him anything so right now he doesn’t know how to start. I even called the regional coordinator too, Baba.”

“We are really worried now because now that we are coming home, we don’t have anything to come home with,” she said in a worried tone.

According to Mary, she has a Tax Identification Number (TIN) in addition to her Ghana Health Service (GHS) Certificate but expresses worry about exiting NABCo programme soon without any meaningful job direction.

She said all three of them in the same department at the health facility she works have not been recruited, casting doubts about what officials of NABCo have been saying from the beginning of having an exit plan to provide permanent jobs for them.

“In my department like this there’s a lady who is a mother of two, she doesn’t have anything to feed the children, as I said, my mother is not well, am staying with her, what to eat kraa is a problem. How can I go about doing my normal schedule duty,” she noted.

Mary who claims to be a polling agent for the ruling New Patriotic Party during the 2020 general elections and involved in organising people to vote for the party told Berla Mundi that she feels let down by the NPP government.

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

News ContributorPage: JamesAppiakorang

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Majority Chief Whip pursues Energy Minister for electricity metres
12.11.2021 | Social News
Man hack grandparents to death with axe in Bono Region
12.11.2021 | Social News
2021 BECE: Effutu MCE caution candidates against examination malpractices
12.11.2021 | Social News
Aggrieved 499 law students withdraw lawsuit after AG’s intervention to admit them
12.11.2021 | Social News
Over 3,000 churches to be deleted
12.11.2021 | Social News
Gender Ministry will adapt more to technology and innovation to improve its service delivery — Chief Director
12.11.2021 | Social News
AG must resign for giving in to minority threats after going to court, betraying his legal profession – Maurice Ampaw on 499 students saga
12.11.2021 | Social News
Police accuse husband of Rhodaline kidnap
12.11.2021 | Social News
Kpando residents demonstrate over deplorable roads
12.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line