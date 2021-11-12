What to eat 'kraa' is a problem — NABCo’S Heal Ghana beneficiaries demand seven months unpaid salaries

Some beneficiaries of the Heal Ghana Module under the Nation Builders’ Corpse are complaining of not being paid salaries for the past seven months.

One of the beneficiaries, Mary Mensah who spoke to Berla Mundi on TV3’s New Day Thursday noted that they were paid only the first two months of 2021 and since then, nothing for them.

“I even called the Coordinator yesterday and he said they’ve not told him anything so right now he doesn’t know how to start. I even called the regional coordinator too, Baba.”

“We are really worried now because now that we are coming home, we don’t have anything to come home with,” she said in a worried tone.

According to Mary, she has a Tax Identification Number (TIN) in addition to her Ghana Health Service (GHS) Certificate but expresses worry about exiting NABCo programme soon without any meaningful job direction.

She said all three of them in the same department at the health facility she works have not been recruited, casting doubts about what officials of NABCo have been saying from the beginning of having an exit plan to provide permanent jobs for them.

“In my department like this there’s a lady who is a mother of two, she doesn’t have anything to feed the children, as I said, my mother is not well, am staying with her, what to eat kraa is a problem. How can I go about doing my normal schedule duty,” she noted.

Mary who claims to be a polling agent for the ruling New Patriotic Party during the 2020 general elections and involved in organising people to vote for the party told Berla Mundi that she feels let down by the NPP government.