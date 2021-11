The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) says the country will experience thunderstorms today, 10th November from late afternoon into the night.

In a tweet to caution the public on its official Twitter handle, officials of the Agency explained that the middle and coastal sectors of the country would experience thunderstorms and rains during the period.

The agency said bright and sunny weather was expected across the country during the day with slightly hazy conditions over the upper regions.

GNA