Leaked tape trial: Kwaku Boahen conspires with Ofosu Ampofo – Police Witness

Listen to article

Chief Inspector Berko, the investigator in the trial of the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo over a leaked tape, said he charged Anthony Kwaku Boahen for conspiring with Ofosu Ampofo to cause harm to public officers.

Mr Boahen, the NDC Deputy Communication's Director, and Mr Ofosu-Ampofo have earlier pleaded not guilty and are on GH¢100,000 bail each with one surety.

Chief Inspector Berko, prosecution witness, was responding to a question from Tony Lithur, Counsel for Mr Ofosu Ampofo during cross examination.

He told the High Court that he charged Boahen because he was part of the meeting that had the leaked tape and agreed with what Ofosu Ampofo said.

However, Mr Lithur insisted that the only reason for which the investigator charged Boahen was because he supported what Ofosu Ampofo said when he granted an interview with a radio station.

Mr Lithur also asked the witness whether he heard the voice of Alfred Ogbamey, a Communication Specialist of the NDC, and Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader of Parliament in the tape, and he said yes, so he (Lithur) asked why he did not invite them for questioning to which the witness answered that their statements did not constitute crime.

“You assumed that he (Ogbamey) would not have any information you need? Is that what you are telling the court?” he asked.

Witness: “The issue being investigated have the needed information from the audio, it was transcribed and the evidence gathered is enough and there is no need to involve Alfred Ogbamey, more especially when he did not say anything that constituted crime.”

Mr Lithur: As an investigator, do you only invite persons whom you suspect commit an offence as part of investigation or would you invite witnesses of those who you think may be witnesses to the commission of crime?

Witness: “I only invite those who can assist,” he said.

Mr Lithur: “In circumstances where you said accused were not forthcoming with any information would you not say that Mr Haruna Iddrisu was a material witness to what you claim was crime?”

“I had gotten what I needed,” witness answered.

The Court, presided over by Justice Samuel K. Asiedu, an Appeal Court Judge, with additional responsibility as a High Court Judge, adjourned the trial to December 7, 2021.

Mr Ofosu Ampofo and Mr Boahen are standing trial over an alleged leaked tape believed to have been made to incite violence against Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission and Reverend Professor Emmanuel Asante, former Chairman of the National Peace Council.

The facts as earlier presented by Yvonne Attakora Obuobisa, Director of Public Prosecution, Attorney-General's Department, were that in January 2019, a by-election was conducted at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency as a result of the demise of the Member of Parliament.

She said there were disturbances in the course of the elections and on February 3, 2019, Mr Ofosu Ampofo met the Party's communication officers at the NDC Headquarters in Accra.

An audio recording, which came out of the meeting and was circulated by a cross-section of the media, contained a set-up of a road-map of criminal activities targeted at the Chairperson of the EC and the Chairman of the National Peace Council, among others, she said.

Mrs Obuobisa said the tape, intercepted by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service, contained the voice of Mr Ofosu Ampofo, allegedly inciting the communicators to molest both the EC and Peace Council Chairpersons.

She said the orchestrated electoral violence plot was going to be blamed on the New Patriotic Party.

Mr Boahen also confirmed being at the meeting and confessed that the content of the tape was true on a popular radio station, she said.

GNA