Fake lawyer remanded in prison custody

The Asante Akropong District Court has remanded a self-styled lawyer into prison custody for attempting to represent a client in a murder case at the Nyinahin District Court.

Kyei Baffour, 39, was arrested by the police following a report by the Magistrate of the Nyinahin District Court that her checks at the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) and the General Legal Counsel (GLC) indicated that the suspect had not been called to the Bar.

His plea was not taken and would reappear before the court, presided over by Mr Rockson Kpodo, on November 16, this year.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr Sylvanus Dalmeida told the court that the police were still contacting the GBA and the GLC to ascertain the professional identity of the suspect.

Giving the background of the case, he said the suspect, who claimed to be a lawyer, presented himself as a counsel for a client in a murder case; 'The Republic Vrs Selorm Agama', which was before the court in the Atwima Mponua District.

Hitherto, the suspect, who had several cases before the court, had told the Magistrate that he was called to the Bar in 2015 and gave his license number as EAR 21053/21.

However, upon a search by the Magistrate from the GBA and GLC, it was revealed that the suspect had not been called to the Bar.

DSP Dalmeida said during interrogation, the suspect admitted that he was not a lawyer, and claimed he had some knowledge in law after undertaking some professional legal courses in the United States of America.

The police are still investigating the case.

GNA