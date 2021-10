We know the lion King

His is the toughest skin

And so he doesn’t swing

They can pull the string

But he’ll stand their sting

And many will like his thing

Whenever we hear him sing

We lose sight of the bling

The lyrics, we had to cling

Then culminate our fling

But today he is weeping

This is but for the sowing

The focus is what it’ll bring

So we say he is not falling

Cos God’s Gift isn’t a failing

Poem by yours only,

✍️ Abdul Rahman Odoi

Copyright Reserved©️2021

@BigOdoi_poems