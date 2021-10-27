ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
27.10.2021 Press Release

Standard Chartered celebrates 125 years of operating in Ghana

with renewed focus on leading with purpose and taking a stand for impact
By Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered plc is a British multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in London, England.
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Standard Chartered plc is a British multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in London, England.

Standard Chartered Bank PLC has marked 125 years of operation in Ghana and commits to using its unique capacity to connect capital, people, ideas and best practices, both locally and globally backed by our network to address the significant socio-economic challenges and opportunities facing the world today.

The Bank started its operations in 1896 as the Bank of British West Africa (BBWA) has pioneered the development of financial markets in Ghana and supported the socio-economic development of Ghana by putting its capital behind the opportunities to develop the country.

The Bank has over the years focused on being client-centric, supporting its clients to grow and protect their wealth and providing digitised banking services through increased investments in technology. A technology-savvy bank that is small enough to be nimble, yet big enough to be relevant

To mark the anniversary celebrations Mrs. Mansa Nettey, Chief Executive of the Bank voiced her gratitude to clients and all stakeholders for their support and loyalty. ‘As we mark this milestone we celebrate our clients and shareholders who have been with us throughout the years for their loyalty and continuous feedback.’

Over the last 12 decades we have been pioneers of international trade and investment, connecting companies, institutions and individuals to some of the world’s fastest growing and most dynamic regions and facilitating the flow of capital to where it is needed most to drive commerce and prosperity however the bank can do more.” She added that with this milestone anniversary, the Bank is pivoting to lead with our purpose and taking a stand by setting long-term ambitions to address the significant socio-economic challenges facing humanity and channel our resources to solve them. Hence the bank has embarked on a new strategic direction that draws on our core capabilities in alignment to our purpose and brand promise “Here for Good .

There are various activities lined up to mark the anniversary including a Digital Banking, Innovation & Fintech Festival on 3rd and 4th November and a number of community engagement initiatives including planting 1250 trees at the Ramsar Site, supporting to 1250 young ladies from low income communities in the Greater Accra, Western, Northern and Ashanti regions with Employability Skills. Additionally employees will volunteer their time and skills to teach financial education to young people and also offer digital Master classes to MSMEs.

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Press Release
ModernGhana Links
Vivo Energy demonstrates how being competent and prepared results in a safer workplace
26.10.2021 | Press Release
APBA Honours AGRA President and Two Cornell University Alumni at APBACONF2021
26.10.2021 | Press Release
UNDP & University Of Oxford G20 Peoples Climate Vote 2021
26.10.2021 | Press Release
Bernard Takyi, NDC Activist’s Allegation Against Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto is Frivolous and Deceptive
26.10.2021 | Press Release
Child Online Africa Partners The Head of State Award Scheme for 2021 Hike For the Child Online Campaign
26.10.2021 | Press Release
Ghana Healthcare Volunteers Of Georgia Medical Mission Trip To Ghana - 2021
24.10.2021 | Press Release
World White Cane Day - 15th October, 2021
17.10.2021 | Press Release
World Food Day 2021: Time For Corporate Ghana To Invest In Promoting Food Banking To Serve The Needy
17.10.2021 | Press Release
Welcome to our Ghanaian Delegation at Ubuntu United Nations - a global initiative to empower a new generation of young leaders
17.10.2021 | Press Release
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line