Jesus Ahoufe remanded, to appear in court on Monday

Bishop Stephen Kwasi Appiah, the prophet whose prophecy caused dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale to fake his gun attack has been remanded into police custody.

He is to reappear on Monday, October 25, 2021.

The case was presided over by Her Ladyship, Ellen Offei Ayeh.

Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah, alias 'Jesus Ahoufe' of the New Life Kingdom Chapel, has been charged for causing fear and panic.

He however pleaded not guilty.

Shatta Wale and three other accomplices were also remanded into police custody for a week on the same day.

They were remanded by an Accra Circuit Court on Thursday, October 21, 2021, on their first appearance in court.

A fourth accomplice, who is also a member of Wale's crew, was arrested on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Shatta Wale pleaded not guilty to the charge of the publication of false news and causing fear and panic.

His accomplices, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Idris Yusif, and Eric Venator have been charged for abetment of crime are also to spend the next one-week in police custody.

They also pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The four persons are expected to reappear in court on October 26, 2021.

The musician and his crew members have already spent two nights in police custody as well as the pastor.

Shatta Wale was arrested on Tuesday after the police announced that they were looking for him over his involvement in the spread of false information that he had been shot at East Legon in Accra.

Prior to his arrest on Tuesday, he apologized to his fans and people who had been affected by the prank in a Facebook post.

---citinewsroom